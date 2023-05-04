Muddy Boots Poppleton, the flagship of the Muddy Boots nursery chain, in The Gardens, Boroughbridge Road, was awarded the rating after its latest inspection on March 28.

Muddy Boots Poppleton, in The Gardens, Boroughbridge Road (Image: Google Street View)

The nursery is a 110-place early years day nursery, and currently provides childcare for over 180 children each week.

At the last inspection in 2018, the nursery received a 'Good' rating.

Andy and Anna Nimmo, who founded Muddy Boots 10 years ago, said: "We are incredibly happy and very proud to have received the Ofsted Outstanding grading.

"We want to say a big thank you and well done to our amazing team, who give Muddy Boots its magic, and work tirelessly to provide outstanding childcare that our families love, every single day."

Muddy Boots celebrating (Image: Muddy Boots Poppleton)

The report praised the "inspirational" leadership team for providing the "best possible standards of care and learning for the children", as well as prioritising the staff's emotional wellbeing.

The staff team themselves were also praised as "passionate" for sharing their leaders' high expectations and for "continually improving the nursery and their practice."

The report said that the relationships the staff had with each other, and the children and their families, was a key strength of the nursery, as they knew the children "exceptionally well".

In summary, the inspector, Michelle Lorains, said: "Children show high levels of happiness and enjoyment in the nursery.

"The atmosphere in each room is nurturing, busy, exciting, and filled with laughter and chatter from the children."

The report went on to say that children thrive and make "exceptional" progress in the nursery and demonstrate high levels of self confidence, and understand their own feelings and behaviour.

Children are excited to explore the different environments of the nursery with excitment, such as displaying excellent physical skills outdoors, the report added.

Staff also prioritise the children's safety, with the leaders ensuring that their staff have a "robust" understanding of safeguarding and child protection issues.

Muddy Boots also has branches in Acomb, Stamford Bridge, and Wilberfoss.

To read the full Ofsted report, click here.