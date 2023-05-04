The Happy Haddock Fish and Chip shop, located off the A19 in Deighton, between York and Selby, has shut its doors after a driver came off the road and crashed through the shop’s wall in the early hours of Sunday morning (April 30).

Owners of the shop, Jaz and Dave Dhesi, were called to the scene by the police, who told them what had happened.

The pair have owned the business since 2006, and said they were “absolutely gutted” to learn of the news.

The scene after the Toyota Celica crashed into the shop (Image: Supplied)

The crash left a hole in the side of the property (Image: Supplied)

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said officers were called to the scene at 2.30am in Deighton after a Toyota Celica had crashed into the building.

They said that officers seized the car as it had no tax.

“The scene was left in the hands of the local authority to secure the building,” added the spokesperson.

The damage after the crash (Image: Supplied)

Due to structural damage caused by the crash it is not yet known when The Happy Haddock will reopen.

Pictures of the scene following the crash show a large hole in the wall at the front of the property where the kitchen is.

Wooden boards have now been installed over the hole.

The shop after the crash (Image: Supplied)

Jaz said that customers have offered kind words, and agreed to return to the business when it is back open.

“We have got some really loyal customers, we don’t know how long we’ll be closed,” she said.

Read past stories featuring The Happy Haddock:

She said regulars have told her: “Just let us know when you’re back open – we’ll be back."

“They’re gutted just like us,” she said.

“We are feeling a little lost, missing our regular customers, serving them and our chats at the same time, who are more friends than customers.”

The damage caused by the crash (Image: Supplied)

Jaz spoke of how the business, like many others, was being affected by the cost-of-living crisis and continued to feel pressure from a change in customer behaviours from the pandemic.

Prior to the crash the fish and chip shop was preparing for busy months ahead as more people venture out on the roads and tourists return for the summer.

“It’s worrying,” she said.

“Hopefully in the summer we are all busier."

The damage (Image: Supplied)

The Happy Haddock was previously voted as one of the best fish and chip shops by readers of The Press in April 2021.

It continues to be well respected, achieving a 4.4/5 stars rating on Google and was awarded the top hygiene rating when Food Hygiene Ratings inspectors last visited in 2020.

For updates on the reopening of The Happy Haddock, follow the fish and chip shop on Facebook.