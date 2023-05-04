North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and motorists with dashcam footage following a fatal collision near Richmond.

The crash happened at about 12.20pm on Monday (May 1), on the A6108 Reeth Road in Richmond.

A police spokesman said: "It involved a blue Suzuki Bandit motorcycle and red Renault Kadjar car.

"The Suzuki was travelling towards Richmond and the Renault travelling in the opposite direction.

"Sadly, the 54-year-old man riding the Suzuki was pronounced deceased at the scene."

Police have yet to release the rider's identity, but they are appealing for witnesses who may have seen either vehicle prior to the crash.

They would also like to hear from anyone with dashcam footage that may have captured either vehicle prior to the collision, or the collision itself. If so, please save it and contact the police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12230077509, or email PC Julie Brown at julie.brown@northyorkshire.police.uk