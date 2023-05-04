AM I the only one to question the closure of the NHS centre at Askham Bar? My husband and I like thousands of others have been invited to take advantage of the spring Covid jab.
Our GP practice has no information regarding having the jab there and contacting the helpline was informed our nearest walk in centre is Pontefract and I understand some are being sent to Wakefield!
I do know of a York pharmacy undertaking the jabs at which I hope we will get an appointment. This is a disgraceful situation.
Pamela Bruce,
Beadle Garth,
Copmanthorpe
