Alex George MacLeod, 25, caused the woman to double up with pain when he grabbed her wrist and pushed her into the entrance of public toilets, said Kathryn Walters, prosecuting.

Inside the building she fell to the ground for the second time that night and he “kicked her with a significant degree of force whilst she lay on the ground”.

Defence solicitor Phil Brown said MacLeod had been coping at the time with the mental health effects of being bullied as a child and his time in the Army.

He had never seen active service, but the effect of seeing pictures of children in a war zone as part of his military training had led to him self-harming and being detained by the Military Police for his own protection, the court heard.

He had been discharged from the Army on medical grounds and become homeless, said Mr Brown.

He had tried to hide his mental health problems which had led to a cycle of self abuse and depression that had got more and more acute.

On the night of the attack, he and his partner had been drinking and something had triggered his “extreme reaction”.

“It has caused great trouble to the defendant who is trying to understand rationally why this has happened,” Mr Brown told district judge Adrian Lower.

“You are dealing with a defendant who has behaved entirely out of character.”

Mr Brown said MacLeod had shown “genuine remorse”.

MacLeod, of Victor Street, central York, pleaded guilty to causing the woman actual bodily harm on the day his case was listed for trial and his defence team were to argue he should be charged with a less serious crime.

District judge Adrian Lower said: “She was in a vulnerable position, she was defenceless and you used your shoe as a weapon.”

He read a report from the court’s liaison and diversion service and other documents about MacLeod before passing sentence.

He passed a 26-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months on condition MacLeod does 25 days’ rehabilitative activities. He must pay a £154 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs. He had no previous convictions.

Mrs Walters said MacLeod and the woman were in Rougier Street late on August 26 last year when they argued.

MacLeod punched the woman and she fell to the ground. She tried to leave, but he stopped her and when they crossed the road, grabbed her wrist to stop her leaving.

Then he pushed her into the public toilets.

Mr Brown said MacLeod’s relationship with the victim had been “positive” for both of them.

Since the attack, he had been more open about his “long-standing” mental health issues and was seeking help for them from the NHS. He also had settled accommodation.