The George & Dragon Hotel in Kirkbymoorside has gone on the market for £1.15 million.

Since 2006, the Market Place property has been owned by Alison and David Nicholas, who have now made the decision to retire.

“Having had a career in corporate hospitality, we had always wanted our own hotel and this business gave us a lifestyle that meant we could work and play in a beautiful part of the country,” said Alison.

“The hotel has given David and I a great standard of living, enabling us to not only live by the North York Moors National Park, but also to fund our travels around the world in our spare time.

The George & Dragon has gone on the market (Image: Christie & Co)

Alison admitted that throughout the pair's 17 years of ownership the hotel has had to navigate difficult times for the industry, citing the 2009 recession, the smoking ban, Brexit, the pandemic, and cost of living crisis.

The co-owner, however, said that a “prime location” and “great team” has helped the hotel through these tough times.

“We have enjoyed all aspects of this wonderful coaching inn, the local support, the countless visitors and the overall lifestyle it has given us but now it’s time to retire and let someone else enjoy all this thriving business has to offer,” she said.

Of Kirkbymoorside itself, Alison described the town as a “delightful market town with everything you need”.

“It’s a fantastic location for people touring the area and that’s why visitors of all varieties love it,” she added.

“The coast, the Moors and places for kids like Flamingo Land all aid in providing our business with a large and diverse customer base.”

Inside the George & Dragon (Image: Christie & Co)

The hotel was formerly a coaching inn and is set on a 0.4-acre site, boasting 20 rooms across three separate buildings, along with a spacious apartment within the main pub building.

Between the main building and the bedroom block is a small patio area, with a private car park and gardens at the rear.

Inside the George & Dragon (Image: Christie & Co)

Handling the sale is Christie & Co’s hotel director, Mark Worley, who said: “The George & Dragon not only provides a great place to live and work, it also provides the owners with a very lucrative income derived from the very healthy profits which the business produces year on year.

“Full and up to date accounts are available on request along with the sales brochure which includes floor plans and title plans and we look forward to enquiries from interested parties.”

For more information about the sale visit https://www.christie.com/5443955 or contact Mark Worley at mark.worley@christie.com.

A room at the George & Dragon (Image: Christie & Co)