Radio York’s Jonathan Cowap announced his decision to go live on air this morning and said it was because of the cuts that he's made the decison.

A week today, next Thursday will see the presenter host his last ever programme here on BBC Radio York.

As The Press previously reported, MPs have heard at Westminster how BBC staff have been subject to “gagging clauses” and fear losing their redundancy pay if they speak out about local radio cuts.

Labour former minister Dame Diana Johnson warned local radio content was being “trashed” by moves to require the 39 stations to share more content and broadcast less programming unique to their areas.

Culture minister Julia Lopez said she would do her best to “get some heads wobbling” at the BBC as she noted the House of Commons considered the cuts “regretful”.

The BBC has previously said the changes would lead to a loss of 48 jobs across local staffing in England and argued its changes sought to “modernise” services across the country, including more news journalists and a “stronger local online service”.

Flashback to Jonathan when he broadcast from the fourth plinth in Trafalgar Square in London

Speaking to listeners, Jonathan said: “As you know, the BBC has decided that it wants to make some changes to its local radio services.

“90 million pounds is being reallocated from local radio budgets, so that we can provide a better digital service to people in York and North Yorkshire and more investigative journalism.

"As we’ve discussed on air before, you will have local programmes from our York studios from six in the morning through until two in the afternoon on weekdays.

“Outside those hours, including most of the weekends, apart from sports, our programmes are now going to be shared with other radio stations in this region.

“Now, I had most sincerely hoped that a senior member of BBC management would appear on this programme to explain these changes. Indeed, I sat face to face with such a senior member of management in the office upstairs just a few weeks ago, and he did promise me that he would appear on the programme to explain and to hear your reaction.

“Unfortunately, that isn’t now going to be possible and that offer was withdrawn, not something I’m terribly happy about.

“However, as part of the change process existing presenters here at Radio York and right across the BBC local radio stations were told that we could, if we wished, apply to keep our own jobs.

“As you might understand, after 34 years of presenting a daily show here on BBC Radio York, I really didn’t appreciate being told that the only way to keep my job was to make a demo tape and go through an interview.

“It just didn’t seem fair. It didn’t seem right to me. So I’ve decided not to go through that process, though it was offered to me and have decided to take the voluntary redundancy.

“I can’t pretend that this has been an easy decision to take, it feels rather wrong, rather disloyal to you (the listener) for which I apologise.

“I have enjoyed my time here. All of my working life really.

“I’ve had the privilege of working alongside some amazing and hugely talented people across three and a half decades.

“There is no question that I’m going to miss life here at Radio York tremendously.

“And I do wish this wasn’t happening now and wasn’t happening in this way. But those decisions were really out of my hands.

“What I’m gonna miss most is chatting to you, reading your emails, your texts, your set of messages, you have been so tremendously generous over the years, sharing your views, your opinions, your stories, and your experiences.

“So as I said, Today, a week today will see me presenting my final show. And before you ask No, I have no idea what I’m going to do with my life in the future. Unless someone steps forward with a job offer which I simply can’t refuse. That hasn’t happened yet.

“I will probably take a few weeks away, to gather myself together and then a new life beckons.”