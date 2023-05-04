‘A Touch of Blues’ will kick off the series of events in the courtyard at the back of the Museum on May 17.

Regulars at Staxtonbury Festival, the local blues and rock band are celebrating their 10th successful year of gigging together in Ryedale.

Ticket price includes access to the Museum from 6pm with the evening’s music beginning at 7.30pm. A bar will serve refreshments of local beers and premium wines. Those purchasing an ‘old-fashioned’ paper ticket will be lucky enough to receive one printed by volunteer printer David on the Museum’s 200 year-old printing press.

From April to October, the Museum is featuring a ‘High Days and Holidays’ exhibition.

Local events such as The Pickering Feast and Carnivals are documented as the exhibition explores the wonderful ways that the people of the town celebrated special days and occasions. The exhibition also features a selection of hand-crafted model fairground rides which can be seen working daily at 11.45am, 1.45pm and 3.45pm.

Organiser and Trustee of the Museum, Bruce Pickup said: “Some local people and people who have recently moved into the area have possibly yet to visit our wonderful museum. These events give people an opportunity to not only enjoy some live music in a pleasant and unusual setting but also to have a look around our many exhibits and learn more about the history of the town. I’d like to thank Enterprise Motors Ltd for kindly sponsoring event and supporting the museum in this exciting new venture.”

Tickets are on sale at £10 available from Beck Isle Museum, The Black Swan and online at: www.beckislemuseum.org.uk