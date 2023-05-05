And one survivor said the donation will make "such a difference".

Hiscox employees at its York office have raised the staggering amount for Different Strokes. Over the last year, staff have participated in a number of fundraising events including indulging in ‘treats from the sweetie trolley’, taking part in a 5k inflatable run, hosting art tours of the office, celebration lunches and raffles.

The money raised will enable the York group of Different Strokes to continue to provide a high level of support to stroke survivors over the next two to three years. It will go towards the costs of running social activities such as a visit to Yorkshire Wildlife Park, and physical activities like yoga or aqua-fit sessions.

James Scottwood, head of Hiscox’s York office said: “A huge congratulations to everyone at our York office who raised so much money through teamwork – I’m so proud of them.

"Every year we choose a charity that in some way has touched a member of the team and Different Strokes is no different, which is why we are delighted to have raised so much money for them to carry on their fantastic work.”

Chris O’ Neill, a stroke survivor who works with Different Strokes, said the money raised by Hiscox in York will make "such a difference" to all the people locally who have been impacted by a stroke.

Chris said: "It will help us continue to offer emotional and physical support to cope with the psychological impacts a stroke can have. We can’t thank Hiscox enough for all they have done."

Chris used to be a partner in a successful firm of York architects. He was fit and healthy, and enjoyed many active hobbies, such as walking, kayaking, cycling and running. Then, in November 2016 he had a stroke out of the blue. It turned out that his stroke was caused by a haemorrhage in his brain stem, which in turn was caused by a malformation in the blood vessels called a Cavernoma.

Chris underwent brain surgery at Hull Royal Infirmary in spring 2017 - and following a second haemorrhage in 2019, further surgery in London.

He said initially he became quite isolated and depressed, unsure of what the future held. But then he joined the Different Strokes, York Group.

Chris said the help and support provided by meeting other people who have and are still going through similar experiences - and the support provided by Different Strokes - has been "invaluable" to him.

Chris now does an hour of physical exercise every day. He attends a Yoga group, goes to aqua fit sessions in a local pool, volunteers with the York Different Strokes Group and rides a recumbent trike instead of his bicycle.