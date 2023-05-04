York-based five piece alternative rock and dreampop group Pennine Suite have been selected by public vote to play at Tramlines Festival in Hillsborough Park, Sheffield in July alongside top names including Richard Ashcroft, Courteeners, Paul Heaton and Blossoms.

The band beat over 1,800 other applicants in securing a slot on one of the festival’s main stages.

In a statement, the band said: "We are absolutely thrilled at the news. When the email landed last week, we had tears in our eyes. We all work full time jobs and each had to hide being on our phones to celebrate the news.

"The fact that we were chosen by public vote and not by industry executives just shows the amazing fanbase that we have and we cannot thank everybody enough.

"Acts playing such as Blossoms, DMAs and Bloc Party are huge influences on our writing so to be playing alongside them and representing the independent music scene in York at one of the UK’s biggest music festivals really is a dream come true."

The band is made up of frontman Nick Aldous, guitarist Harry Stables, bass player Moses Banda, keyboard player Louise Watkins and drummer Louis Bristowe.