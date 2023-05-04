As The Press reported earlier today, North Yorkshire Police urgently appealed for sightings of Jacqueline Glass, 69, who went out for a walk at about 8pm yesterday, but didn't return to her home in Staxton near Scarborough.

Now the force say that Jacqueline was found at 9.30am this morning (May 4) - cold and wet, but safe - and is being brought home.

A police spokesman said: "Officers would particularly like to thank local residents who responded to the initial appeal for information overnight.

"Their calls proved absolutely crucial in focusing the search and helping to find her."