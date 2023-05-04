The iconic Masham business, which operates the Last Drop Inn and Three Legged Mare pubs in York, has also sought to reassure the public since it announced ‘a notice of intention’ to enter administration.

The Northern Echo, sister title to the York Press, has reported a ‘surge of interest’ in the brewer with ‘six or seven separate conversations’ going on.

Black Sheep CEO Charlene Lyons told the Echo: “We are feeling positive and optimistic. There is absolutely nothing right now to suggest that we are facing closure.

"We have several parties who are excited about working with us supporting the brand, the business and the people. We are feeling fairly confident in the future."

Black Sheep brewery of Masham announces 'strategic review'

The brewery reports ‘heartwarming’ support from locals and expects to reveal a decision in a few weeks from ‘strategic partners’ and ‘big investors.’

"They each have different experiences to bring to the party, all centred around support and the ability to grow Black Sheep and a continuation of business as usual."

Her comments follow the company announcing a review of its strategic options, including a possible sale, because of ‘constraints of funding.’

The Board then said it has not received any offers for its shares, sparking fears over the brewery’s future.

Masham-based Black Sheep brewery to go into administration

But Charlene told The Echo: "The people that have come forward now that are interested are looking at a slightly different transaction.”

She stressed: “For us, the story now is very much about buyers coming forward to save our business, our brand and to protect jobs.

"Ultimately what we are intending to achieve with several of the interested parties is success and growth for this business now and well into the future. The core business model is not broken. "

Charlene said the brand was linked to Masham and taking brewing elsewhere would not be the same.

Shellshocked community hopes Black Sheep brewery can be saved

“All the conversations we have had over the last few days talk about preservation of the business as it is,” she added.

"There is nothing at all to suggest that will be destroyed."

A spokesman told the Press today: “Since filing its Notice of Intention to appoint an Administrator, the company has received a significant number of enquiries and continues to have discussions with parties interested in acquiring its business and assets.

“We are pleased to note that there are parties who have an active interest in maintaining operations in Masham and continuing to invest in the people at Black Sheep Brewery and the products they produce. The directors are confident that operations and employment at the brewery and the retail outlets will continue”.

Yesterday, the brewer said on social media: “Thanks for all the supportive messages since our announcement yesterday, BUT we've not gone anywhere!

“We've just had 22 tonnes of malt delivered and are busily making more beer and can supply everyone as normal. So, if you’d like to help us, get out to your local and sup some Black Sheep!”