Millthorpe School and York High School, which are both part of the South Bank Multi Academy Trust (SBMAT), which operates six York schools - Millthorpe, York High, Carr Juniors, Knavesmire, Scarcroft and Woodthorpe - are casting the net to find alumni who would like to share their stories about their journey since leaving school, where they are now and how their time at school helped to prepare them for their career.

Read next:

The schools would like any past students of Nunthorpe School, Millthorpe School or York High School to make contact so that they can begin to build an alumni gallery. They would be pleased to hear from anyone who would like to share their story, but particularly from those who would like to come in to speak to their students.

York High School in Acomb (Image: York High)

Jen Mitchell, SBMAT’s Director of Personal Development said: “Millthorpe and York High have a fantastic programme of careers education which begins as soon as students start at secondary school, and we’d like to make it even better by inviting in real people to share their stories and perhaps tips for landing a dream job. We want our students to believe they can achieve anything they put their mind to, and with the help of some of our alumni, we can ensure they have access to lots of information, resources and advice.”

Past students from Millthorpe school should contact Careers Lead, Sarah Watts by email: s.watts@millthorpe.southbank.academy and York High alumni can contact Emily Callan at: e.callan@yorkhigh.southbank.academy.

Millthorpe School in South Bank (Image: Millthorpe)