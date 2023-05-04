The ceremony will see the monarch crowned alongside the Queen Consort Camilla following a 1.3-mile procession in the Gold State Coach.

The UK Government has refused to comment on the amount of money the Coronation will cost, with no budget being revealed officially.

However, reports have suggested it could cost around £100 million, with a Buckingham Palace spokesman saying: “Given the coronation is a national state occasion, funding sources will include the sovereign grant and the UK government.”

King Charles III's coronation will take place on Saturday, May 6 (Image: PA)

The bill for the ceremony will be paid by the taxpayer, with many calling for greater clarity on how much the total will be as a result.

A poll, conducted by YouGov, found that the majority of Brits do not believe the public should pay for the coronation.

Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953 is believed to have cost around £912,000, the equivalent of just over £20 million today.

While George VI’s coronation would have cost around £24 million in today’s money.

Coronation day key timings to know

The day begins at 6am when the viewing area along the procession route with the King and the Queen Consort is expected to arrive at Westminster Abbey at 10.53am.

His Majesty will be crowned at midday before the Coronation procession heads towards Buckingham Palace.

The newly crowned King and Queen Consort will receive a royal salute in the Palace gardens at 1.45pm before appearing on the balcony alongside members of the Royal Family for the flypast.