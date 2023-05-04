The group from All Saints RC School were involved in the Independent Design runway show at the Radisson York on April 28.

Year 10 students studying GCSE textile design unveiled a range of printed t-shirts. Year 11 students showed their final pieces from their project themed around 'Wonders of Nature', 'Structures' and 'Playing with Colour'.

The students took part in York Fashion Week (Image: Patrick Heinemeyer)

Year 12 A-Level fashion and textiles students displayed dresses with influences taken from a past fashion decade and a corset inspired by a culture from around the world.

The show closed with collections from Year 13 A-Level fashion and textiles students including Imogen Cooper with a focus on sustainability in fashion combined with Italian architecture and Lydia Cooper, who explored women's roles in society and restrictive clothing throughout the decades.

Mary Buckle drew on her holidays to the Greek Islands, incorporating subtle tones of sea blue, centring on environmental concerns, while Ciara Metcalfe investigated the TV series Bridgerton to create an outfit for a main character on the show.

Emma Church researched women as equals in the workplace and the 'Me Too' movement, producing versatile pieces to take young professionals from office to evening - and Lucy Semple's creations utilise organic cotton and natural dyes, taking inspiration from nature and the line and shapes in mushrooms, to construct a fabric using techniques such as pleating.

One of the creations on show during the event (Image: Patrick Heinemeyer)

Hannah Ripley, assistant head of food and textiles at the school in York, said: “I believe it is hugely important for students to take part in exciting, live events such as York Fashion Week.

"The students have the experience of assisting in the planning and preparation but the absolute highlight is seeing their creations in lights on the stage, when they have worked so hard for over a year on their final project. It is a memory that will last a lifetime.

"We’re extremely proud to feature once again in a York Fashion Week runway show, which gives our students an important platform to highlight their creative skills and further encourages them to follow their passion by carving out a career in such a diverse and exciting industry.

"We look forward to our continuing involvement with York Fashion Week which is providing an incredible community of like-minded individuals who are successfully gaining the recognition the north deserves in the world of fashion.”

A group of All Saints students that took part in York Fashion Week (Image: Supplied)

Former All Saints students have obtained internships, work placements or full-time employment with the likes of Nasty Gal, H&M, Anne Summers, Boohoo and Pavers after taking part in the event.

Key sponsors of York Fashion Week include NIMA, York BID, The Vices York, Blossom Cosmetic Clinic and The Guildhall.