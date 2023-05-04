North Yorkshire Police say Jacqueline Glass, 69, went out for a walk at about 8pm yesterday, but has not returned to her home in Staxton near Scarborough. They say that as she only moved there recently, she may not be familiar with the area.

She is described as white, with straight, shoulder-length dark brown hair. When last seen she was wearing a white jacket, a red polo-neck jumper, black trousers, white gloves and white slip-on shoes.

If you have seen Jacqueline, or know where she is, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101. (Dial 999 with an immediate sighting). Please quote reference number NYP-03052023-0548.

Residents are also being urged to check garages and CCTV for signs of Jacqueline, and review any CCTV or video doorbell systems that might have picked her up.

