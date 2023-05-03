Long Boi, a resident duck at the University of York, found fame after his reputation as a "hefty lad" - 70cm in length from beak to toes - went viral across the world.

The duck lived on the campus' wetlands and lake and became a firm favourite with students - with many keeping a handy bag of bird feed in their accommodation.

He was first spotted on the campus in 2019, and shot to fame after a rogue photo of him was posted on Reddit thread 'Photoshop Battles', and the internet took hold.

But today longboiyork - the duck's official Instagram page, reported that Long Boi had not been seen on campus for a number of weeks.

Long Boi admin Zoe Duffin, writing on Instagram, said: "This is very worrying and not like Long Boi, who can almost always be found in his favourite spot by the lake on campus West.

Long Boi, I never managed to meet you, but the love you inspired on all your fans and fellow ducks that brought us to come all the way down to get a chance to find you will never be forgotten.



Rest in peace. 💚

"The last known sighting of Long Boi was sometime around mid-March - this is the longest that he has been absent since first appearing on campus in early 2019.

"Long Boi’s age is unknown and he has never gone missing like this before. Very sadly, this disappearance suggests a strong possibility that Long Boi may have passed away. It is unclear how or exactly when this may have happened, and we can only hope that if Long Boi really is gone, his passing was peaceful."

Zoe said Long Boi had brought so much pleasure to others - from the university's students, staff and visitors, to his thousands of fans all around the world.

She added: "The impact that Long Boi has had on our duck-loving community here in York has been incredible to witness - walking across campus you’ll always spot a group of students looking for Long Boi.

"His image adorns our student society logos, merch and advertising, and he has even become an unofficial mascot of the university itself. Whether going to feed Long Boi as a well-earned stress relief during exam season, or awaiting his lighthearted Instagram updates through times of uncertainty and lockdowns, Long Boi has always brought a smile to his fans and friends.

"Long Boi’s rise to fame has also introduced us to new duck-loving friends, not just in York, but all around the world, brought together by our love for one incredibly unique duck - Long Boi will always be remembered by those who knew and loved him."

After Long Boi went viral he even featured on The Late Late Show with James Corden on CBS in the USA in 2021.

James Corden said on the show: "A duck in England has gone viral because.. he's a tall duck. It's the tallest duck ever recorded!

"That duck stands at three and a half feet tall and he's known as Long Boi. Look at that duck! It's a worthy story."

A spokesperson for the University of York is reported to have said: “Long Boi is a much-loved character on campus and whilst we haven’t seen him around over the past few weeks, we continue to keep a lookout for him and hope to see him again, safe and well, soon.”