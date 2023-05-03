The Milton Rooms in Malton will play host to the only North Yorkshire date of Deer Shed on Tour, a series of family-friendly daytime gigs.

The event is a collaboration between the Ryedale-based Noisy Villages project, which aims to bring great new music to rural communities, and Deer Shed Festival, one of the UK’s leading summer music events.

All ages are welcome to enjoy live music from Carpet and a lively DJ set from Rory Hoy.

Rory is a multi-award winning music producer, DJ, author and film maker. He has released eight albums on various worldwide labels and hundreds of singles, EPs, remixes and collaborations.

Rory has DJ-ed at many major festivals in the UK including Leeds Festival and the Tour de France and supported Craig Charles on his Funk & Soul tours.

Carpet is the moniker of musician Rob Slater, a linchpin of Wakefield’s DIY music scene who has played with bands including Thank, Mi Mye, Post War Glamour Girls, The Spills and many more. Also a successful producer, with recent credits including Yard Act’s debut ‘The Overload’, he has recently focussed on writing and recording his own songs, releasing the beautifully crafted EP ‘Maldon Salt / Men Like Us’.

Described by NME as “simply a great music festival. It just so happens to be ideally designed for taking your kids, too”, Thirsk’s Deer Shed festival has a reputation for producing high quality music and culture events which inspire all ages. The Malton event is part of a tour which has visited venues in Leeds, Sheffield, Birkenhead and Sunderland.

Noisy Villages promoter, Helen Mahoney, said: “As a North Yorkshire based business, Deer Shed were keen to programme at least one family friendly show in a rural venue. Since I organised the first Noisy Villages tour of Ryedale villages last year, I’ve been keen to bring more exciting musical experiences to the area, so this seemed like the ideal partnership.

“With some excellent live music to listen to and a DJ set from festival favourite Rory Hoy, this is guaranteed to get you in the mood for festival season,”

"This relaxed, afternoon event will be a chance for families to enjoy a gig without getting a babysitter, and anyone who prefers a daytime event to experience some live music without the late night."

Tickets are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/noisyvillages priced at £7 / £4 for under 18’s. There is also a money-saving £20 ticket which admits up to two adults and three children. All ages are welcome but please note that under-16s need to be accompanied by an adult.