EMERGENCY crews have been called to the scene of a crash close to a York landmark.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service say they were called out at 11.05am today (May 3) to Windmill Rise in York close to Holgate Windmill.
A spokesman for the service said: "A crew from York has attended a two vehicle road traffic collision involving a car which had rolled down a hill and collided with a parked vehicle.
"The crew stabilised the vehicles and left the incident with the police."
