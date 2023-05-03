Lucy first joined Colenso in 2018, and is now the business’s head of facilities management, overseeing its health and safety compliance, and the management of a range of hard and soft services, including mechanical and electrical maintenance, fire safety systems, cleaning, and security, throughout its extensive portfolio.

Colenso, which manages a wide range of commercial properties across the UK for a variety of private clients, is expecting a 30 per cent growth in net profit this year, following the business having expanded its service offering, recruited additional team members, invested in cloud-based software and streamlined business processes.

In recent years, Colenso has also invested heavily into its sustainability offering, having project managed the installation of a number of Electric Vehicle (EV) charging points, along with solar panel installations for a range of private landlords, ahead of the upcoming changes to Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards (MEES) up to 2030.

Commenting on her appointment, Lucy Glasby, Head of Facilities Management at Colenso Property, said: “Having been part of the Colenso team for a number of years, the decision to invest within the business was an easy one, particularly given the exciting period of growth we are experiencing and expecting.” I’m particularly excited to be working to expand our sustainability offering, working with our clients to improve their green credentials and significantly reduce energy bills in the long-term.”

Charles Harrison, Head of Estates at Colenso Property, said: “Having taken the time to invest within the business during the pandemic, we have now been rewarded with a significant boost to our profitability. In light of this, we’re delighted to welcome Lucy to the board. She has been an integral part of Colenso’s success to date, particularly in allowing us to expand our offering during recent years to provide service charge consultancy and management across our multi-tenanted commercial properties. As a dedicated and talented member of the team, we couldn’t think of a better person to join the board, and we’re sure that she will play a crucial role during this next stage of our business journey.”

Alexia Swift-Cookson, Head of Asset Management at The Helmsley Group, whose portfolio of over 90 properties is managed by Colenso, added: “Having worked closely with Colenso for many years, we want to congratulate them on this latest appointment to the board. As a business, Colenso shares our enthusiasm for York and its property sector, and has always provided a fantastic service across our £200m portfolio. We want to congratulate the whole team on its recent, well-deserved success.”

For more information on Colenso Property, visit: https://colensoproperty.com/