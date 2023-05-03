Alex was admitted as a solicitor in March 2018 and joins Switalskis as solicitor advocate from his role in the adult and child team at Kirklees Council. Prior to this Alex worked in the childcare court team at Manchester City Council, bringing a wealth of inside working knowledge of Child Care Law in local authorities to his role at Switalskis.

After studying Biomedicine at Durham University, Alex received his Graduate Diploma in Law at the University of Law. He was awarded a distinction in his Legal Practice Course before completing training at legal aid firm Duncan Lewis, where he was named Trainee of the Year.

As part of Switalskis Child Care Law department, Alex will represent clients before the courts at all levels, strengthening Switalskis’ existing framework of solicitors who act as local authority representatives across Yorkshire.

Alex Henderson said: "My role at Switalskis involves representing local authorities as an agent solicitor and also affords the opportunity to represent parents and the children. This allows me to better consider all sides of the cases and use those insights to give the highest level of legal support to clients.

"Switalskis is a well-respected firm in this field and expanding rapidly so now feels like a great time to join the team. I’m happy to be able to continue what I’ve always done, which is to protect children.”