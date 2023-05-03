Stephen specialises in all aspects of family law and relationship breakdowns and is able to deal with complex cases involving children. Stephen will be responsible for advising on all aspects of divorce, separation, arrangements and financial provision relating to children, prenuptial and postnuptial agreements, together with cohabitation agreements.

He has acted for many types of clients with different levels of need. The necessity to be available, showing respect, providing support and being attentive in difficult times, is at the core of the work which he does.

Originally from Wakefield, Stephen arrives at Ware & Kay with considerable experience, having specialised in family law for over 32 years. He studied at Park Lane College in Leeds in 1990 and started his career in Doncaster. Stephen will be based in York but will see clients in the firm’s Wetherby and Malton offices.

Stephen is well-known in the area and his local knowledge will be beneficial to maintaining and developing his links with local businesses. He is a member of the Board of Yorkshire Premier League North, formerly the York & District Senior Cricket League, and since 2002, the League Disciplinary Chairman, as well as being a member of the League Umpires Panel and Secretary of Carlton Village Cricket Club.