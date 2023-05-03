Head chef Rafal Wysocki said he is determined to bring 'a sophisticated dining experience' with the launch of a new menu at Leetham’s Brasserie at the Elmbank Hotel in The Mount in York.

Rafal said: “This is an exciting time for the hotel and I am thrilled to be joining Leetham’s Brasserie as head chef.

"The brasserie, along with the hotel’s Peacock Bar, is known as one of the finest places to eat and drink in York so I am incredibly proud that I have been able to create a reimagined menu and offer guests something special for 2023.

"All the new dishes have been crafted using only the best, local ingredients for bold flavours so we are confident that guests will love them. We can’t wait to welcome them through our doors this spring.”

One of the dishes from the new menu (Image: Elmbank)

Originally from Poland, Rafal has taken on the role of head chef at the hotel with more than ten years experience in managing successful kitchens.

Having started his career as a senior sous chef with Corus Hotels, Rafal has mastered his craft and built a solid career within four-star hotels. As well as working on new dishes and taste combinations, Rafal will be responsible for the day-to-day running of the kitchen.

He said the menu features a range of new and exciting dishes, carefully curated with fresh, locally sourced ingredients, perfectly pairing the city’s rich history art, culture and flavour and bringing this to life through a sophisticated dining experience.

Some of the food on offer (Image: Elmbank)

Dishes include Black Sheep Ale battered cod, a crispy squid and Szechuan spiced pork belly salad and Elmbank steak frites with truffle and parmesan fries. Guests can then enjoy a wide selection of mouth-watering desserts such as Yorkshire rhubarb frangipane with blood orange sorbet, Yorkshire curd cheesecake with rum & raisin ice cream and a chocolate pot paired with cinder toffee.

To celebrate the launch of the new menu, Elmbank Hotel will be offering guests a complimentary 175ml glass of house wine with every main meal purchased between the and May 2 and 14.