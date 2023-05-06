As she peeled off the lining paper in her stairwell, instead of finding bare plaster, she unearthed intriguing patterned wallpaper which might date back to when the house was first built in 1891.

Amy, who is a surface pattern designer, knew instantly that she had uncovered something special - but wants to find out more.

The striking design has two sections, divided by a dado rail. The upper part features flowers, leaves, and ornaments in shades of rust and green, while below the design is busier and blockier with more detailed patterns of similar objects, again in the same colours.

Close up of the wallpaper. Photo by Amy Stubbs

"It has griffins on it and looks a little bit gothic too. There are locks and faces as well," said Amy, who loves Victorian style and wants to keep as much of the wallpaper as she can.

The feature wall at the top of the stairs is remarkably preserved and Amy has added some wooden beading to create a panelled effect.

Desperate to discover more, she has taken to social media to ask for help in finding out more about the wallpaper.

WATCH: Video shows mystery wallpaper find in York house

She began by posting an appeal for information on the Facebook page of the Yorkshire Architectural and York Archaeological Society (YAYAS). Within hours of the post, several members of the group got in touch with Amy to help her in her quest.

She said: "I feel it should be preserved in some way. I’ll be keeping one section exposed - I have added panelling to this area - as a feature wall, but some areas may need to be recovered with lining paper, so thought it best to ask before doing so."

Amy assumes this is the house's first wallpaper. "It appears to be welded on! I don't know what adhesive they used, but it is very hard. It is maybe why the previous owners lined over it rather than tried to remove it."

The discovery has been a huge plus said Amy, who has inherited several Victorian pieces of furniture from her family - including a large dresser with a 'hidden' drawer.

"It's been an added bonus because the way I style my house is a little bit quirky," said Amy.

Outside Amy's Victorian house in York

Art lovers saw the wallpaper for themselves during the recent York Open Studios where Amy was showing off her fabric prints and art work. You can see her work on Instagram @amystubbsprints.

Originally from West Yorkshire, Amy moved to York in 2019. Art is in the family, her sister Emily, who lives in York's South Bank, is a ceramicist, and their father is an artist too.

All three of their art works are scattered through the house, which is just off Fulford Road.

Amy said she gets a "tingly" feeling thinking about the wallpaper. She asks: "What have I uncovered?"