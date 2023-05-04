A GUN salute will be held in York to mark the Coronation of King Charles III this weekend.
The York Museum Gardens will host a 21 gun salute fired by the 4th Regiment Royal Artillery on the day of the King's Coronation on Saturday (May 6).
The guests will be made up by Vice Lord Lieutenants or Deputy Lieutenants from North, South & West Yorkshire, East Ridings, Northumbria, Tyne and Wear and Co Durham, representatives from the North Yorkshire Police, Fire Service, Yorkshire County Council and York Minster.
The Lord Mayor of York will be the Inspecting Officer and General Officer Commanding 1st Division will be the senior military host.
Musical support will be provided by bands from The Band of The Royal Yorkshire Regiment and Royal Signals.
The band will be in Museum Gardens from 11.45am - and the gun salute will be fired promptly at 12pm.
