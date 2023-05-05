The woman lost consciousness as a result of the blows from Nick Lofthouse, 21, which included a kick to the face, said Kathryn Walters, prosecuting.

Defence lawyer Oliver Norman said Lofthouse was suffering from mental illness at the time and which since then had led to him being admitted to York Hospital.

He urged district judge Adrian Lower to suspend any prison sentence.

But the judge told Lofthouse: “Such is the nature of your offence – it is repeated, the vulnerability of (the woman) and the kicking - that could not be a just outcome.”

As Lofthouse cried, he jailed him for 20 weeks.

“By kicking her as you did, you used your foot as a weapon.

“It is surprising to say the least that she didn’t come off worse as a result of what you did to her,” the judge told Lofthouse.

Members of the public who saw Lofthouse’s actions had been “horrified”.

Mrs Walters said the woman suffered minor injuries to her head and lower back and after being taken to hospital was discharged with painkillers.

Lofthouse, of St James Close, Rawcliffe, pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm. In addition to the prison sentence, he was ordered to pay a £154 statutory surcharge.

York Magistrates' Court heard Lofthouse had breached bail conditions designed to keep him away from the woman and was on a community order for a different offence at the time.

The woman had not co-operated with the prosecution.

Mrs Walters said on November 6 last year Lofthouse and the woman, who were in a relationship at the time, had been drinking and were in the city centre.

CCTV showed her on the ground and Lofthouse kicking her repeatedly and with force.

One eye-witness told police Lofthouse “stomped on the person on the floor” about four times.

Lofthouse walked away before returning and hugging the woman “in an aggressive way”.

“She was telling him to get off her,” said Mrs Walters, quoting the witness’s statement.

Lofthouse kicked her in the face in a “stomping” manner before saying he hadn’t done anything.

Mr Norman said on the day of the offence, Lofthouse had received news that had exacerbated his mental health issues and “which led to him acting on impulse which is something he does struggle with".

Since the incident, Lofthouse had worked on resolving his mental health issues including undergoing therapy.

He was no longer in a relationship with the woman.

The bail breaches were not major, said Mr Norman.

The judge said the relationship had been “toxic”.