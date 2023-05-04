The Crafty Booters, who meet at the Boot and Slipper pub in St Helen's Square, in Barmby Moor, created the display by hand, following their previous creation of the Late Queen Elizabeth II for the Platinum Jubilee.

King Charles display made by The Crafty Booters in Boot and Slipper pub (Image: Supplied)

Over the last couple of months, the group of around 10 women has been meeting at the pub on Monday evenings to create the model of Charles. They finally completed it last week.

The face has been made entirely out of felt, the crown has been made out of a plant pot, complete with jewels made out of high heel protectors, the orb out of a rubber ball, and the sceptre has been made out of a umbrella pole stand from the pub's garden.

The group had researched Charles' favourite things to add to the display, which included Jack Daniels whiskey and a little girl donated her Jack Russell teddy.

Lauren Gibson, a bar staff member at the Boot and Slipper, said: "The outstanding craftmanship that has gone into making this display is unbelievable.

"We had seen different bits of the display as they'd been working on it but we were astounded when it was finished.

"We are blown away by all the finer details and characteristics of Charles, the more you look at it in person, the more you notice about it.

"The customers have been gobsmacked, some have even bowed to it.

"As a pub we like to get involved in community activities and we had previously bought the group a mannequin to help with their model of the Queen, which was also brilliant."

Close up of the display (Image: Supplied)

The Boot and Slipper plans to keep Charles on display at least until the end of the month.

The pub is hosting a Coronation Street Party on Saturday (May 6), with children's activities and a BBQ in the afternoon, and adult entertainment from 8pm onwards.

Tickets are £3 which includes burger or hotdog and a children's goodie bag.

It is also hosting an afternoon Pimm's event on the Bank Holiday Monday (May 8).