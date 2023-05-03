The Dark Horse Espresso Bar on Shambles market has submitted plans concerning the former Knaresborough Kitchens showroom at 147 Bishopthorpe Road.

Laura and Mark Edwards first opened their horsebox-based business in 2018, which is noted for its coffee, treats and toasties, and is inspired by coffee culture from Down Under.

Laura was born and raised in York but met Mark in Australia when she was travelling 20 years ago. Mark was born and raised in Sydney and they lived there for 13 years before moving to York after getting married and having two children.

Laura said: “I spent all my working life in in Australia in the caffee/coffee industry and loved everything about it. It was fast-paced and casual but always about quality food and excellent coffee.”

The couple, who live in Newton Kyme, near Tadcaster, says cafes are a greater part of daily life than the UK; places for catching up with friends, a fashion that is coming to the UK.

Laura said: “Australia is all about independent coffee shops and they all thrive individually and get so much local support. The breakfast and brunch offering in Australia is part of the lifestyle they live.”

She continued: “I have learnt my trade from some amazingly talented baristas and small business owners in Australia.”

Laura was also trained in Sydney by the Allpress coffee company of New Zealand, who supply their business in York today.

The couple started small with the horsebox, and then during the pandemic, Mark said he had seen a site he wanted to turn from a kitchen showroom to a café. Then, last October, it came up for lease.

Laura said: “It is on a great corner- in a great location and we think that we can really capture our vision within the building. It will offer inside and outdoor seating.”

She continued: “We want to keep it simple, not overcomplicated- a quality offering but with a relaxed atmosphere.”

Inside will have a more formal area, plus a nook area with a cosy and intimate feel, and outside will be to watch the world go by.

“Having some live music is something we really want to offer. We vision a relaxed Sunday afternoon with friends of family enjoying some simple good quality food with a glass of wine/beer or a cup of coffee whilst listening to some live music.”

Plans submitted to City of York Council include a deck over a forecourt area outside aiming to “change the appearance of the fairly stark and un-characterful façade and forecourt to something more welcoming and softer.”

The application added: “Our client feels it reflects, and is in-keeping with, the recent ‘pavement culture’ development of Bishopthorpe Rd generally. The proposals seek to further this popular enhancement of the area.”