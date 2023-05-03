Formed in Manchester in early 1982 and ending their first year supporting New Order at the Hacienda, James spent the 1980’s building a devoted fanbase through supporting bands like The Smiths, performing hundreds of headline shows, playing multiple John Peel Sessions and numerous summer festivals and inviting then unknowns Happy Mondays and The Stone Roses as support acts.

James ended 1990 with two sold-out shows at Manchester G-Mex arena, performing to 20,000 fans and being heralded by many as ‘the pride of Manchester’. Subsequent years has seen several critically acclaimed albums releases, establishing a reputation as ‘best live act’ as well as several sabbatical years before reforming.

Maturing well over many years, James arrived in York this evening as part of their 40th anniversary celebration, accompanied by a specially formed 22-piece orchestra and the eight-piece Manchester Inspirational Voices Choir.

Despite being familiar with their music, tonight is the first time that I have seen James live. Now established as a nine-piece themselves, James consists of founder member and bassist Jim Glennie after whom the band is named, vocalist Tim Booth, guitarist and cellist Adrian Oxaal, drummer David Baynton-Powers, guitarist and violinist Saul Davies, pianist Mark Hunter as well as Andy Diagram on trumpet and Deborah Knox-Hewson and Chloe Alper both on drums, percussion and vocals.

Led by conductor Joe Duddell, the 40-strong ensemble takes the stage as Booth emerges at the rear of the stalls to the delight of the audience to open with Magic Bus.

He creates a stunning intimacy as he serenades several members of the audience before moving into the lovely yet intense Dust Motes. The band, orchestra, and choir work beautifully together as they run through a 25-song setlist comprised of classics and outstanding B-sides.

Andy Diagram appears on the balcony to perform his wonderful trumpet solo as the band launches into Hymn From A Village followed by the excellent Laid. Booth describes the somewhat sporadic nature of the setlist and the impromptu tweaks to an order which changes for every show.

Agile, energetic, and seemingly better with age, Booth flirts with comedy in an attempt to conduct an unresponsive orchestra before moving seamlessly into the hauntingly beautiful Sit Down.

I see this song in a whole new light tonight, wonderfully stripped back and then enriched by layers of strings as the words ‘Swing from high to deep, Extremes of sweet and sour, Hope that God exists, I hope, I pray’ tell of despair and darkness whilst lyrics ‘Those who feel the breath of sadness, Those who find they're touched by madness, Those who find themselves ridiculous, Sit down next to me’ sees Booth offer empathy and an invitation to the lost and tormented.

This, along with the stirring Sometimes, is one of several stunning highlights of a quite remarkable set. The shimmering sounds of the orchestra provides a backdrop for the undulating ‘Say Something’ as Booth tours the stalls to witness the love and affection of his devotees.

He seems gentle, humble, generous, and appreciative tonight and creates an almost spiritual experience drawn from the harmonies of his poetic and timeless lyrics. Hearing the band, orchestra and choir was a truly exceptional way to hear James perform their rich back catalogue with sensational choruses and a community of rising sounds carried beautifully by Booth’s distinctive and textured voice. A night to remember.

Photos by Gareth John