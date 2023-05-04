The chess board on the bench in Rowntree Park was damaged on April 26 - which Friends of Rowntree Park said must have been "no easy feat" as it is made from a metal composite.

A spokesperson for the group said: "We are sad to see that some thoughtless behaviour has resulted in so much damage. The chess bench has been a fantastic addition to Rowntree Park and is well used.

"It's always disappointing when our volunteers see that their hard work and fundraising efforts are not respected. However, we know that the majority of park users value what we do and appreciate all the hard work.

"Hopefully we will get the bench repairs and people can return with their chess sets soon.

"The table of the bench itself has also suffered some damage in the form of what seems to be knife marks.

"Sadly, due to the timing of locking up the park changing means that sometimes anti-social behaviour and damage like this happens later in the evenings. There has been no site staff based in the park since the last park keeper was made redundant in 2017 and the park used to close at dusk until the last couple of years. But the council started using an outside contractor in 2021.

"Currently, instead of closing at dusk, the park closes at 10pm when it's dark."

The Friends of Rowntree Park said they are trying to encourage the council to speak to the security contractors to get the closing time moved back to dusk and thereby avoiding issues that sometimes happen after dark.

The chess bench before the damage (Image: Supplied)

"We have met with local PCSOs to discuss issues that we face in the park and local area and hopefully more police presence will help reduce incidents such as this," the spokesperson added.

The group had the chess bench installed in the summer 2022 - and it was part of a 'well-being programme' with the aim of creating a place people could come together and socialise.

The bench was funded by the Friends of Rowntree Park and the Micklegate Ward, with the chess board donated by Andrew Signs in the city. As only recycled plastic benches can be used in the park due to flood resilience, the cost was over £900.

The chess bench is located in the railed garden, an area that volunteers care for.

The spokesperson added: "It has been well used since its installation with many visitors to the park saying that they come along with a chess set to play outdoors."

Friends of Rowntree Park said it will aim to get the chess bench repaired and back in use as soon as possible.