North Yorkshire Police say they are appealing for witnesses and information about the theft of two mountain bikes that occurred in the city centre.

A police spokesman said: "It happened by the riverside cycle racks on Museum Street on bank holiday Monday (May 1) between 1pm and 2pm.

"Two mountain bikes, one a grey 'Whyte' mountain bike with bright green handlebars and pedals with a green and black rear child trailer attached and the other a grey 'Trek' bike, were removed from the racks with bolt croppers by two suspects.

"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. In particular, we are appealing for contact from a witness who saw the theft and followed one of the suspects towards York Minster.

"One of the suspects is described as male, wearing a red baseball cap, shorts with a JD Sports carrier bag on his back.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email Fiona.Wilding@northyorkshire.police.uk If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230077600