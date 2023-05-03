The Toby Carvery Hopgrove says “Why wait until Sunday to enjoy a delicious roast dinner when you can have it any day of the week?”

The pub/restaurant on Malton Road is offering a midweek carvery from just £8.49 during Monday to Friday.

It includes your choice of roasted meats and unlimited freshly steamed and roasted vegetables. The meats include beef, turkey, pork and gammon.

From Monday-to-Wednesday 12-3pm, over 60s will pay £5, but for a limited time only.

Until 11am on weekdays guest can also enjoy an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet for £5.99, which also includes Yorkshire puddings!

And a two-course set menus offers a range of starters, mains and puddings for £9,99, with three courses for £2 more.

Dishes include salmon and spinach wellington and roast mushroom and ale pie, as well as the midweek carvery options.

Martin Gosling, Operations Director of Toby Carvery, said: "Traditionally, roast dinners are associated with Sundays, but at Toby Carvery, we believe that everyone should be able to enjoy this delicious meal any day of the week.

"With a freshly cooked breakfast and carvery deck, combined with unmissable deals, our midweek menus offer great value for money, and we invite diners to join us for a hearty breakfast or roast whenever they feel like it. With healthy and indulgent choices, there’s something for everyone."

The midweek deals are available at all Toby Carvery restaurants across the UK from Monday to Friday. For details and locations, go to: www.tobycarvery.co.uk.