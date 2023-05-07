MEMORIES of the recent Covid-19 epidemic, its mortality rates and the general disruption caused by repeated lockdowns are still very much with us as we approach the middle of 2023.

But epidemics are a fact of history. Life for York citizens was particularly disrupted in 1604 when the bubonic plague entered the city.

It had started in London in 1603 and took one year to reach York.

The mortality rate in York in 1604 was one in three. The city authorities were forced to take drastic measures to contain the outbreak and did so by requiring victims to leave the city through Micklegate Bar and live in wooden lodges on Hob Moor.

At the beginning of the 17th century, Hob Moor was a large marshy piece of land opposite the Tyburn gibbet, a mile outside the city centre. Today it’s a favourite haunt of dog walkers just opposite the Knavesmire racecourse.

Leave Tadcaster Road and walk a few yards into Hob Moor; you can see two stones on the grass verge to the right. One of these stones is so weather-worn that it’s hardly possible to decipher it. It’s known as the Hob Stone and is thought to have been originally carved in around 1315 to commemorate a benevolent knight of the Yorkshire de Ros family, but erected on this site in the early 17th century.

But the other stone is more intriguing. Known as the Plague Stone, it consists of a stone bowl. This is where visitors would leave food for the plague victims and take payment, if needed, from coins that might subsequently be left in the bowl.

Plague stone in Tadcaster Road, York (Image: Supplied)

For this purpose, the bowl was filled with vinegar since people wrongly believed that the plague was caught from the foul smell that emanated from victims, and that strong-smelling vinegar would remove the smell and prevent infection.

The 1604 York plague originated on June 4 in the overcrowded area of housing in the parish of St Michael’s Spurriergate. Deaths increased dramatically in the following month, peaked in August and then subsided, probably due in part to the favourable summer weather. The city was locked down for business, and crosses were erected on several roads outside the city to warn travellers. The city’s dogs and cats were killed, but this aggravated the contagion as it allowed the plague-bearing rats to breed faster. Plague victims were also quarantined in plague lodges outside the city walls in other sites such as Horsefair (now Gillygate) and Clementhorpe.

Red crosses were painted on the doors of houses where people were infected by the plague and these words were painted on the doors in large capital letters: +LORD HAVE MERCY UPON US.

Those who died from the plague were buried in pits in St Lawrence’s churchyard in what is nowadays Hull Road, and in the now Bodies were buried at disused graveyard of St Giles where the present-day Salvation Army citadel is located. (Image: Supplied)

Grassy embankments below York city walls are also thought to be plague pit sites. Holy Trinity Micklegate recorded 272 deaths on Hob Moor, but there were many others elsewhere in the city.

Then as now, there were instances of misbehaviour during epidemics. The watchmen who guarded plague-victims houses were sometimes bribed to let the occupants escape. Some watchmen were even murdered. There were even cases of people deliberately infecting passers-by by breathing in their faces, or of drunk men kissing women in the streets. Theatres were closed and crowds were forbidden to gather at funerals. Some taverns were closed but others remained open and were crowded. But 17th-century people believed that the plague had been sent as a punishment from God, so they were encouraged to attend church.

How did you know that you had caught the plague? Symptoms were swollen lumps in the neck, armpits and groin; an unpleasant smell; violent fevers, vomiting, headaches, back pain and fits.

And what caused so many outbreaks of plague and why were they so contagious? It’s thought that epidemics were carried by black rats and recent scholarship has suggested that it spread rapidly because there were so many fleas and lice on human beings as well. Few people bathed regularly. Houses and shops were built close together in narrow streets. The streets themselves were full of waste. Dung heaps piled up outside city houses and dirty water, urine and slops were regularly thrown into the streets. Pigs and chickens roamed freely in the streets leaving their own waste behind.

Unlike today, there was no effective medical analysis of diseases and no vaccinations or successful treatments. Various ‘remedies’ were tried in attempts to cure the plague. These included wearing a dead toad around the neck, applying a dead pigeon to the groin, and poultices of onion and butter as well as sprinklings of dried frog were placed on festering boils. Smoking was considered a ‘remedy’ and children were encouraged to smoke pipes.

The last recorded deaths from a major outbreak of bubonic plague in England came in 1679, but there were still a few isolated cases in Suffolk between 1906 and 1918.

David Wilson is a community writer with The Press