In readiness for the coronation of King Charles III this weekend, Denise and Andy Ware have created a spectacular regal display in their garden, on the busy A19 which runs through the village of Burn, south of Selby.

Their royal homage, which has a full-size carriage, horsemen and even footmen, is causing thousands of drivers to slow down and admire the couple’s dedication to Saturday’s coronation.

The royal coach and horses Coronation display in Burn (Image: Sonia Hearld)

Charles and Camilla are in the coach waving, thanks to models made by seamstress Denise. At night they are back-lit and their garden tree has red, white and blue lighting.

The whole scene was Denise’s idea because she loves Burn and created it for the village. Just as she does every Christmas with her show-stopping illuminated full-size Santa, sleigh and reindeers.

Denise and Andy's Christmas display last year (Image: Sonia Hearld)

Thousands of drivers pass the display every day. Many stop, park up and take photographs.

Denise designed the scene, cut out the silhouettes and painted them with granddaughter Rhian Evans. Her son Mark and colleague Andrew Atkinson then assembled the various elements.

The display is part of Burn’s Big Coronation Lunch on Sunday when 130 people, from only 200 homes, will turn out for a ticketed “street” party in the car park of the one village pub, The Wheatsheaf.

Angel the dog has a royal moment (Image: Sonia Hearld)