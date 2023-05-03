Mark Robinson, of Watts Road in Beverley, also left cardboard boxes, a wooden cabinet and other waste on the site.

Robinson was found guilty in his absence of illegally abandoning household waste when the case was heard at Beverley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday April 26.

He was fined £1,100 and was ordered to pay £389.64 costs and a victim surcharge of £440 - a total of £1,929.64.

The court heard, following several reports of fly-tipping, a StreetScene enforcement officer visited the site in Watts Road, Beverley, on December 8 last year.

The officer found the sofa, fireplace, cabinet, boxes and other waste dumped on the grass area near the flats. He also found evidence relating to Robinson and launched an investigation.

After Robinson did not respond to the officer’s contact, the case was sent to court.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council said it continues to remind residents they are responsible for disposing of their own waste properly and legally by using their household bins or by taking rubbish to their local household waste recycling site.

For larger loads they can also hire a licensed waste carrier to take the rubbish away, or they can use the council’s own bulky waste collection service.

More of the fly-tipped waste in Beverley (Image: East Riding of Yorkshire Council)

Carl Skelton, acting director of StreetScene services at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “Thanks to residents reporting this fly-tipping to us, we were able to prosecute and fine the person responsible.

“We will investigate fly-tipping incidents and always take action when we can.”

Anyone caught fly-tipping could be ordered to pay a £400 fixed penalty notice, or the case could be taken to court where they face an unlimited fine or even imprisonment.

Residents can report any fly-tipping or suspicious activity to the council on 01482 393939, or online at the East Riding of Yorkshire Council website.

People are asked not to touch any fly-tipped waste or approach anyone they see fly-tipping.

For guidance on how to check if a person is a licensed registered waste carrier visit the council’s website.

To find your nearest household waste recycling site, you can also visit the council’s website.