The companionship café, run by Home Instead York, will give older people the chance to learn digital skills and become more tech savvy. Whether they want to learn how to book a GP appointment or keep in touch with family and friends, the Home Instead team said they will be on hand to give their support.

According to Age UK, 42 per cent of over 75s don’t go online due to lack of knowledge, mistrust or not having access to technology - and falling victim to a scam is all too common for older people. Home Instead said it is keen to show what the common online scams are, as well as how to identify and report them.

Luke Norbury, chief executive officer, Home Instead York, said: “While online banking and FaceTiming your loved ones may seem like everyday activities to most of us, it's important to remember that ageing adults may not feel comfortable with technology and the online world.

"Our companionship cafés provide older adults with an opportunity to learn and benefit from technology. Whether you're a novice and want to explore the possibilities of the internet or you're already proficient with technology and want to maximize your iPad's potential, we offer technical advice and a welcoming environment, along with comforting a cup of tea and a slice of cake.”

The café is possible thanks to Home Instead Charities. It provides grants to initiatives that help ageing adults have an enjoyable life and stay connected to others in the community. Using funds provided by The Access Foundation, Home Instead Charities has been able to purchase devices such as laptops and iPads for older people to use at the various companionship cafés.

The cafes are free and welcome all older adults. They will run on the last Friday of each month at Nimbuscare in Acomb Garth Community Centre in Oak Rise in Acomb.

For more information on the companionship cafés, Home Instead’s care services, or career opportunities, call 01904 690884.

Last year, the firm launched its ‘Take a Seat’ scheme, which asked businesses to welcome older people throughout York inside, providing a place to sit and facilities even if they are not a paying customer.

Run in conjunction with the City of York Council and Age Friendly York, the initiative aimed to provide a clear visual message, meaning if they need a break, they are welcome.

Cllr Carol Runciman, executive member for health and adult social care at City of York Council, said: "I’m delighted that the initiative has helped to make the city more accessible to older people."