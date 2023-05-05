YORK is getting ready to go Cornation crazy as the historic ceremony approaches this weekend.
On Saturday, King Charles will be crowned in lavish ceremony in London - with celebrations echoed across the country, and throughout the York area.
At time of writing, no fewer than 17 Coronation street parties had been approved in communities across the city.
Most will be held the day after the Coronation itself, on Sunday May 7 - what Buckingham Palace has designated 'Coronation Big Lunch' day.
In addition to the officially approved street parties, some schools and other organisations will be holding their own celebrations.
There will also be a York Coronation Ball hosted by the Sheriff of York Suzie Mercer at the Assembly Rooms on Sunday evening.
The street parties being planned for York which have been officially approved by the city council are:
Galtres Avenue
Dringthorpe Road
Chelwood Walk
Pear Tree Avenue
Main Street, Heslington
Common Road, Dunnington
Moorgate - Westminster Road
Sandringham Close
Fellbrook Avenue
Hempland Drive
Howe Hill Close
Welton Avenue
Oakland Avenue
Main Street, Naburn
Finsbury Street
Albemarle Road.
