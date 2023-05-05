On Saturday, King Charles will be crowned in lavish ceremony in London - with celebrations echoed across the country, and throughout the York area.

At time of writing, no fewer than 17 Coronation street parties had been approved in communities across the city.

Most will be held the day after the Coronation itself, on Sunday May 7 - what Buckingham Palace has designated 'Coronation Big Lunch' day.

In addition to the officially approved street parties, some schools and other organisations will be holding their own celebrations.

There will also be a York Coronation Ball hosted by the Sheriff of York Suzie Mercer at the Assembly Rooms on Sunday evening.

The street parties being planned for York which have been officially approved by the city council are:

Galtres Avenue

Dringthorpe Road

Chelwood Walk

Pear Tree Avenue

Main Street, Heslington

Common Road, Dunnington

Moorgate - Westminster Road

Sandringham Close

Fellbrook Avenue

Hempland Drive

Howe Hill Close

Welton Avenue

Oakland Avenue

Main Street, Naburn

Finsbury Street

Albemarle Road.

If you are celebrating the Coronation - from baking a cake, putting up bunting, having a party or a street gathering with friends and neighbours, please get in touch and share your stories and photos.

