The team at The Quakerwood in York is hosting the charity match on Saturday (May 7) to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The game kicks off against Ye Olde Starre Inne at 11.15am at Dringhouses Sports Club.

Rebecca Stewart, general manager of the Quakerwood, said: “We are really looking forward to hosting our charity football match and welcoming our customers to help us raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

"Sadly, one in two people will get cancer in their lifetime and events like these are a great way to involve the local community and support such an important cause.”

The Greene King pub the Quakerwood in Acomb Wood Drive is inviting the local community to join them in raising funds for Macmillan by popping down to the match and getting involved in their fundraising - or meeting them back at the pub after the game at around 1.30pm to get involved with a raffle and have a drink.

Rachel Gascoigne, senior partnerships manager at Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “Our partnership with Greene King has been so successful and it’s because of events like these.

"We are grateful to The Quakerwood and their customers for their support and wish them all the best for their fundraising event.”