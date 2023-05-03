The King’s coronation is taking place on Saturday, May 6.

A number of organisations are celebrating the historic event with offers for customers.

While not everyone may be excited for the event itself, we can all get excited about some freebies.

A night time rehearsal in central London for the coronation of King Charles III (Image: PA)

These are the offers you can claim across the coronation weekend.

Greggs

You can get a free sausage roll or vegan sausage roll if you spend £12.50 through Just Eat this weekend.

The offer runs from Friday, May 5 until Monday, May 8.

If you are with O2 you can also get a free sausage roll or vegan roll every weekend.

Burger King

Burger King customers can get a free Chicken Royal or Vegan Royal this coronation weekend when they purchase a Chicken Royal or Vegan Royal.

Customers will be eligible for the offer if they purchase in a Burger King restaurant or through the Burger King App between Saturday, May 6 and Monday, May 8.

Pret

Club Pret members will be able to collect a free Coronation bloomer sandwich on the day of the coronation.

You can either pick up a free Coronation Chicken bloomer or a free coronation egg bloomer to mark the occasion on Saturday.

It costs £30 a month to become a member of Club Pret and entitles you to five free Barista-made drinks a day.

Hello Fresh

HelloFresh is giving away a FREE ‘Royal Box’ to lucky Brits that share their name with either the new King or Queen.

The limited-edition Coronation menu from HelloFresh puts a tasty twist on tradition, from a Coronation Chic-King burger to the Ultimate Creamy Coronation Chicken, the menu is the perfect way to let taste buds rule over the bank holiday.

The crowning glory comes for those named Charles and Camilla, with the recipe box service giving away free Royal Boxes to the first 62 people to send their details, proving their namesake, to: EatLikeAKing@hellofresh.co.uk.

National Railcard

A giveaway is running between Friday, May 5, and Monday, May 8, which will see 100 people gain a free National Railcard.

The prize will be given to people who share a first and last, or first and middle, name with King Charles.

That could include Charles Philip, Charlie Phipps or Charlotte Philippa.

To giveaway will take place on the National Rail Instagram page from Friday, and to enter you simply comment your name on their post.

The first 100 people to prove their identity will be able to claim a free railcard.