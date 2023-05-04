Polling stations across the city will be open from 7.00am to 10.00pm to allow residents to vote.

Polling cards have been issued to residents which include details of their relevant polling station if they plan to vote in person.

Residents can also find information about their polling station online at: https://www.york.gov.uk/elections-1/local-elections-may-2023/2

The Government’s requirement to show photo ID at a polling station was introduced last year in the Elections Act.

Today will be the first time York's voters will experience presenting photo ID in order to be able to vote in person.

Accepted forms of ID include a UK or Northern Ireland photocard driving licence; a passport issued by the EU, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein or a Commonwealth country; and some concessionary travel passes, such as an older person’s bus pass.

Voters will be able to use expired ID if they are still recognisable from the photo.

Student cards are not among the accepted ID, but cards with the holographic PASS (National Proof of Age Standards Scheme) mark will be accepted.

Anyone attending a polling station as a proxy voter for someone will still need to take their own photo ID with them to the polling station.

You can find a full list of accepted forms of photo ID at: https://www.gov.uk/how-to-vote/photo-id-youll-need

For queries on voting or elections generally, email electoral.services@york.gov.uk or call 01904 551007.