Articulate, one of Yorkshire’s biggest stage schools and casting agencies, has a number of paid extra roles for men aged 18 to 45.

The right candidates will have good availability across May and fit the following measurements: height between 5 ft 7” and 5 ft 11”, 38-44 inch chest size, 30-40 inch waist size, 14-17 inch collar size, and a shoe size no larger than 11.

Extras will be paid £111.87, minus the agency’s commission.

Those who wish to apply must take a new portrait photo of their face as well as a full length body photo.

People can send in their application by visiting sabookings@articulatesdc.com with their name, date of birth, phone number, two photos, measurements, and whether they have a DBS check.

Casting crews described the project as a "major production" in their advertisement for extras.

No previous acting experience is required.