A solid entry of almost 3,000 prime sheep included 2,377 Spring lambs and hoggs.

The championship in the monthly prime lambs show for pairs was awarded to 39kg Texel ‘springers’ from Neil Tattersall, Ellerton. They sold at £192, 492p/kg.

The third prize 36kg pen from the same home made £172, 477p/kg.

Nearby PB Fox & Sons, Elvington were runners-up with 41kg Texel lambs selling at £182, 443p/kg. The Fox family also achieved top price per head of £198, 404p/kg,with 49kg Texel.

B&ME Craven, Kexby, sold 38kg Continentals to 410p/kg, £156.

The third prize 43kg Suffolk-cross pen from M&J Smith, Melbourne, went for £168, 390.7p/kg section top by-weight.

Charollais Spring lambs sold to section highs of £182 and 395p/kg from another regular vendor from the York area, Charles Marwood, Foulrice flock, Whenby.