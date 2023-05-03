North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 9.51pm last night (May 2) to Railway Street in Malton.

Crews from Malton rescued a man who had fallen into the river Derwent.

A service spokesman said: "A member of the public managed to grab hold of the man and keep him safe until our arrival.

"Crewpower was then used from the waters edge to assist him into a road ambulance."