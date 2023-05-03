EMERGENCY services have been called in after reports of someone in a river North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 9.51pm last night (May 2) to Railway Street in Malton.
Crews from Malton rescued a man who had fallen into the river Derwent.
A service spokesman said: "A member of the public managed to grab hold of the man and keep him safe until our arrival.
"Crewpower was then used from the waters edge to assist him into a road ambulance."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article