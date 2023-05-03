One voter - who lives in York but works away - told The Press that he had been told his ballot papers would be posted out on April 14.

He came to York especially on April 25 - only to find the papers had still not arrived.

He now says he has been 'disenfranchised' - because he won't be able to come to York again ahead of Thursday's election.

"I particularly wanted to vote this time, because of the issue of transport around York," he said. "So I do feel disenfranchised. I have been discriminated against here. I am mightily aggrieved."

Labour leader Cllr Claire Douglas said that, having raised the issue of postal ballots with the council last week, she was aware that some residents still had not received their ballots this week.

She said that voters in that position should be offered an 'emergency proxy vote' - but said the council had not responded when she made this suggestion last week. "Time is fast running out," she said.

Last week, in a statement to The Press, the council said that anyone who had not received their postal ballots could call in at West Offices to collect a fresh postal ballot pack - and if necessary could bring in their completed postal ballots by hand to West Offices or any polling station on May 4 itself.

But Cllr Douglas said: "The council's suggestion that voters can still collect a postal vote pack or deliver their postal vote to a polling station on Thursday ignores the fact that many opted for postal votes because they would be away from York this week, have health or mobility issues."

Green leader Cllr Andy D'Agorne said the late arrival of postal ballots was a 'serious concern'.

"Since this is an all-out election we obviously can't get directly involved in individual cases as candidates in the election, but I will certainly support a full review of what has not gone according to plan as soon as the election is over," he said.

Conservative leader Paul Doughty, meanwhile, said he feared there could be several people who would be unable to vote on Thursday because of the problems.

The voter who had complained to The Press was only one of a 'number of people' who had said they either did not receive their postal ballot papers, or they arrived too late, he said.

There was also one voter in his ward who received a ballot pack by post - but without an actual ballot paper inside.

"It’s really not good enough," he said. "I really do wonder what oversight takes place. Whoever forms the new council administration needs to get a grip!”