Aimed at medium and larger-sized businesses based in York and North Yorkshire, the programme starts on Tuesday May 9 at Eden Camp in Malton and will be running until May 23, with the last event at Scarborough Spa. Other iconic venues include a train ride on the North York Moors Railway from Pickering, C4Di, the former prison in Northallerton which is now home to various tech companies, and Co-Lab, a workspace for digital, tech and creative businesses in Harrogate.

Funded by Innovate UK, the events will provide opportunities for networking to collaborate and share ideas for innovation and growth with other local businesses.

Attendees will also be able to hear about the business support and funding available to them in their area from representatives from York St John University who specialise in knowledge transfer between business and education, York & North Yorkshire Growth Hub and the Made Smarter programme.

Michael Wilson, knowledge transfer manager at York St John University, said: “Working in partnership with York & North Yorkshire Growth Hub and Made Smarter, we look forward to seeing businesses form connections and to giving them useful information about the business support and funding that is available, whilst they enjoy some of the region’s most interesting venues.”

The full event programme is:

l Eden Camp, Malton YO17 6RT - May 9, 11.30am-2.30pm;

l North Yorkshire Moors Railway, Pickering YO18 7AJ - May 11, 11.30am for 12pm departure;

l Co-Lab, Harrogate HG1 5NX - May 16, 11.30am-2.30pm;

l C4DI, Northallerton DL6 1AU - May 18, 11.30am-2.30pm;

l Scarborough Spa, Scarborough YO11 2HD - May 23, 11am-2.30pm

To register and learn more, go to York St John’s Eventbrite page: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/ysj-university-yampny-growth-hub-and-made-smarter-63787255943