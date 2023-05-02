Savills York are selling three of the first homes to be built by developer Persimmon at Bootham Crescent the former York City football ground in Clifton in York.

The two four bed terraces and one three bed terrace are priced at £525,000 and £400,000 respectively and front out on to Grosvenor Road.

Persimmon have said that these are just the first homes to go on sale and the new Bootham Crescent development will eventually provide 93 new homes with 19 properties to be transferred to the Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust to be made available for social rent and discount sale.

A wide mix of properties will be available including, two, three, and four bedroom houses as well as one and two bedroom apartments providing plenty of options for homebuyers at a range of prices, which will be released in due course.

An artist's impression of the first Bootham Crescent homes to go on the market (Image: Persimmon)

Last year, as The Press reported, Persimmon announced that the three streets and four apartment buildings on the development will be named after deceased York City heroes, paying homage to the history of the site.

Construction of the development is already underway and is expected to last about two years.

The former football ground as it used to look (Image: Newsquest)

A Persimmon Yorkshire spokesperson said: “We’re delighted that our plans for Bootham Crescent continue to progress starting with the construction of the townhouses located on Grosvenor Road which are now on sale via Savills.

“These first three properties include two, three-storey townhouses with 4 bedrooms, three bathrooms and three flexible-use living areas and one, two-and a half storey property with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms that will appeal to young families.

“We’re looking forward to opening our on-site sales and marketing suite and show home later this year when we will announce the full range of prices and house types that will be sold directly by Persimmon.

“With a mix of properties at prices to suit a range of budgets, we’re fully expecting Bootham Crescent to prove extremely popular homebuyers.”