A CAT that had been stuck on a roof in York for 24 hours was rescued by fire crews today.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the York and Huntington crews rescued the cat that was stuck on a roof using the aerial ladder platform at around 2.20pm today (May 2).
A spokesperson said: "The fire service were requested to attend by the RSPCA.
"The crew got the cat down, which was then left in the care of the RSPCA."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here