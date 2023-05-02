North Yorkshire Police officers in the city have issued CCTV images of two men they want to speak to after trolleys were stocked with goods and taken out of the store without payment.

Officers said it has happened twice at the Home Bargains store in Clifton Moor on April 12 and 24.

Officers want to speak to the men in the images as they could have information that could assist the investigation.

If you can help identify them, please email Sam.Candler@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Sam Candler.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230070555.