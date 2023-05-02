Last year, the Norton College E-Sports team took part in the Digital Schoolhouse E-Sports tournament.

The team entered the 2022-2023 Digital Schoolhouse E-Sports tournament to compete again to defend their national title.

Norton College's E-Sports team made it all the way to the finals and managed to secure their victory in the grand final.

Nick Austin, IT Technician at the school, who co-ordinated the team said: "In an outstanding display of skill from our E-Sports players of Nathan Bennison, Harry Young and Tom Smith, we successfully defended our National title and once again took home the victory.

"The Grand Finals were held in London BAFTA, Piccadilly. In this stage of the tournament, there were fu=our schools competing in a double-elimination style tournament - meaning each school had to be beaten twice to be eliminated.

"We won all games that we played in leading up to the final match, meaning we had to be beaten twice for us to lose. However, we continued our winning-streak, and won 3-0 in a best of five matches in the final - which meant we won the tournament outright there-and-then.

"This means that the Norton College E-Sports team is now two times National Champions.The founder of E-Sports News UK - Dominic Sacco - interviewed us after the tournament and produced an article and video of the event."

"As well as our amazing victory in the tournament, I'd like to give a special shoutout to Chelsea Manaois, Year 13 student, who managed to win the Brand Design competition that was ran alongside the E-Sports tournament. The brief was to design "Team Name and Logo, a colour scheme, and a connection to the school whether it be with a school motto or a school tagline." - Chelsea decided to re-brand our current Thunk 'N' Dunk team name and merge it with the Norton College emblem and ASPIRE values - this significantly impressed the judge, Kevin Flynn, Brand Director at Creative Assembly, and meant that Chelsea won the competition alongside a range of Nintendo goodies.

"Our students have gained incredibly unique experiences and done things they had never done before - such as the London Underground - and it's fair to say that I'm absolutely thrilled with the result and how well our students both E-Sports players and management team have performed.

"I'm incredibly proud of them and the way that they represented Norton College, and I'm positive that the experiences they've had throughout this project isn't something they'll soon forget.

"Thank you to all the staff of Digital Schoolhouse for hosting such an amazing event. And another special 'Thank You' to Bowie Alexander, the professional games commentator, for mentoring our students."