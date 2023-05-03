Eight years after his lifechanging accident, Martyn Piercy, 47, has his heart set on raising as much money as possible by creating his own triathlon challenge, to support the Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA) team that helped to save his life.

After an accident at work left Martyn with lifechanging spinal injuries, the YAA team were dispatched and after an assessment on-scene, Martyn was immediately flown to Leeds General Infirmary (LGI) where he was rushed into emergency nine-hour surgery.

Martyn’s spinal injuries were too severe, leaving him paralysed from the waist down. However, after spending six months in a spinal rehabilitation unit, his positive attitude ignited a determination to fight against his diagnosis and regain some movement in his legs, with a long term aim to walk again.

A former stone worker, Martyn now considers physiotherapy his full-time occupation, seeing each day as a "shift" to reach his mobility goals.

Martyn said: "The biggest challenge for me is the mental process to keep going, taking the good days with the bad. I devote nearly five hours a day to physiotherapy exercises.

"I see it as an investment into my quality of life and a way to keep my life as normal as possible whilst living with my injuries."

Determined to give thanks to the team who saved his life, Martyn has organised his own triathlon challenge around his hometown of Thirsk, with the help of his cousin, Stephen Piercy.

The triathlon which takes place on May 7, has been adapted for Martyn, who will be completing a 100-metre walk in callipers, a 15-mile handcycle and finishing with a 500-metre swim. Stephen will be supporting his cousin by completing a six-mile run, 15-mile cycle and a 750-metre swim.

Stephen said: "I am incredibly proud of Martyn, his ambition and determination to complete this triathlon has been remarkable.

"The money is going to an excellent charity, without which, Martyn’s injuries could have been significantly worse."

Tracking their training journey on fitness community platform Strava, the pair have shared training videos, training routes and personal best times. As a result, the cousins have received an influx of supportive messages cheering them on.

Initially setting a £2,000 fundraising goal, in just one month, the duo have smashed their target hitting £3,874.

Tessa Klemz, regional fundraiser for YAA in North Yorkshire, said: "When we first heard of Martyn’s story there was a sense of awe in the room for how inspirational he truly is. We wish them both the best of luck for the big day."

The duo's donation page can be found on the Just Giving website.